Eleanor A. Libby
Howell - Eleanor A. Libby, 78, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at home. She was born in Long Branch, raised in Colts Neck, and settled in Howell in 1977. Eleanor worked as a nurse for Dr. Richmond for over 40 years. She was an avid bowler and softball player. Eleanor was a simple and kind woman who took great pride in caring for others.
Eleanor was predeceased by her husband, John Libby in 2006; son, John Libby in 2013; and brother, James Kirk in 2010. She is survived by her son, Robert Libby of Howell; grandchildren, Adrianna and Brandon; brother, Henry Kirk of California; sister-in-law, Lillian Kirk of Oceanport; sister, Mary Whalen of Virginia; and brother-in-law, Harlan Libby of Pennsylvania; and many nieces and nephews.
A Visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:00 PM with her funeral service to follow at 2:00 PM. Interment will be private. For those who desire, donations may be made in Eleanor's memory to a . For information, directions, or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 17, 2019