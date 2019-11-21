|
|
Eleanor (Ellie) Alexander
Freehold - God has called home a kind and generous soul who will be greatly missed by family and a wide circle of friends. Eleanor (Ellie) Alexander died peacefully at home on November 18, 2019. She was 90. Ellie was born in Columbus Nebraska, the second of four children. She married the love of her life, Al Alexander on November 14, 1949.
Ellie worked at Nestle in Freehold. She was a regular parishioner at St. Rose of Lima in Freehold.
She is predeceased by her husband, Al, her brothers Robert, Paul and Father John Joseph and her youngest son Bruce.
She is survived by her son Bob (Paula) of Mississippi, her daughter Marie ( Larry) Wilkinson of Fair Haven, her daughter Kathy Grove of Freehold, her daughter Judi (Paul Rinear) of Howell, her daughter Sue of Freehold and her daughter-in law, Sarah Alexander. She is also survived by her youngest brother and his wife, Pat and Tom Lakers. She is survived by her grandchildren, Melissa Vaughn, Michael Alexander, Julia Dennebaum, Ellis Wilkinson, Kathryn Wilkinson, MaryBeth Grove, Jerry Alexander and Martha Wilkinson.
A funeral mass will be held on Friday, December 6th at 10AM at St. Rose of Lima Church. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Freehold Borough First Aid, 18 Spring Street, Freehold NJ 07728. They were an important part of keeping her at home.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019