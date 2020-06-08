Eleanor B. Coyle
Eleanor B. Coyle, 89, passed away on Monday April 27, 2020 at Bayside Manor in Keansburg. She was born in Long Branch to the late Elias and Isabelle (MacDonald) Ellison. She enjoyed exercising at the YMCA, was a member of the choir and Tuesday Singers at First Baptist Church in Red Bank, was a member of First Assembly of God, Shrewsbury, and was a member of the Senior Legends Singing group.

Eleanor is predeceased by her first husband, Patrick McAlary, Sr, her second husband, William Coyle and daughter Mary Beiler. She is survived by her four children; Kathleen Rivers, Nancy Newman, Patrick McAlary, Michael McAlary, brother Elias Ellison, sisters Elaine Soriano and Isabelle Smith and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Due to the pandemic, all arrangements are private and held by the John E. Day Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in Eleanor's memory to Bayside Manor Special Care Unit 600.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
