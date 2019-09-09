|
|
Eleanor B. Gannon
Brick - Eleanor Bradley Gannon, age 87, a true Jersey girl, born and raised in Orange, NJ and graduated from Orange High School, Class of 1950. She retired to Point Pleasant Boro in 1988 and then to Lions Head South in Brick.
Mrs. Gannon was a Eucharistic Minister at the Church of St. Martha in Point Pleasant and a member of the Altar Rosary Society. She was a member of the Lionettes, the singles club and the welcoming committee.
She is predeceased by her parents, John and Margaret Bradley; her husband, Lieutenant Bill Gannon, who was retired from the Orange Police Department; her son-in-law, John Cimino; her brother, John Bradley, Jr.; her sister, Claire Timmons; her brother-in-law, Walter B. Gannon and her sister-in-law, Carol Gannon.
Eleanor is survived by her loving children, Michael "Mickey" Gannon and his wife, Eileen, Mary Kate Cotter and her husband, Patrick and Ellen Cimino; her cherished grandchildren, Patrick, Timothy and Shannon Cotter, Erin and Michael Gannon and Carly Ann Cimino; her sister-in-law, Patricia Bradley.
Viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 12th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Martha's RC Church, Point Pleasant followed by the interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the ALS Association (Lou Gehrig's Disease), Greater Philadelphia Chapter, 321 Norristown Rd., Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 9, 2019