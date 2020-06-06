Eleanor B. Hamer
Eleanor B. Hamer, died June 4, 2020, after living graciously with dementia for twelve years. She was born in Brooklyn, NY in 1925 to Bella and Samuel Wolf. She married Howard Hamer in September 1946 and settled in Long Branch, NJ where they raised their three children. In the early 1960s Eleanor fulfilled a life long dream to attend college and in 1968 graduated from Monmouth College (now University) with a degree in early childhood education. She taught fifth grade in the Ocean Township school system until her retirement in 1986.
Eleanor loved nature, especially walking the boardwalk along the ocean with her friends and family. Ellie loved New York City, Ocean Grove and President Obama. She was a great friend, enjoyed the challenge of playing bridge, and adored her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her sweet, or as one friend said, half smile, curiosity about the natural world, and her love of chocolate. She was a long time member of Temple Beth Miriam and in her later years, enjoyed the weekly services at Seabrook Village.
Eleanor was predeceased by her husband Howard, her sister Geraldine, her brother Melvin, her son Bob and daughter Sharon. She is survived by her daughter Diane (Paula), daughter-in-law Fran Hamer, son-in-law, Richard Curran, grandchildren, Jeffrey Curran and Nora Curran, her friends, Charlotte, Dawn and Helen and many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank Jil Sullivan and the nurses and staff of the Arnold House in Stoneham, MA for the attentive and loving care they gave Ellie for the last two years. Interment and services will be held in New Jersey when circumstances allow. In keeping with Eleanor's interests, a donation to Longstreet farm (friendsofmonmouthcountyparks.org) or another nature charity of your choice would be a wonderful way to honor her.
Arrangements under the care of Robinson Funeral Home, Melrose, MA. To send a message of condolence to the family, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com
Eleanor B. Hamer, died June 4, 2020, after living graciously with dementia for twelve years. She was born in Brooklyn, NY in 1925 to Bella and Samuel Wolf. She married Howard Hamer in September 1946 and settled in Long Branch, NJ where they raised their three children. In the early 1960s Eleanor fulfilled a life long dream to attend college and in 1968 graduated from Monmouth College (now University) with a degree in early childhood education. She taught fifth grade in the Ocean Township school system until her retirement in 1986.
Eleanor loved nature, especially walking the boardwalk along the ocean with her friends and family. Ellie loved New York City, Ocean Grove and President Obama. She was a great friend, enjoyed the challenge of playing bridge, and adored her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her sweet, or as one friend said, half smile, curiosity about the natural world, and her love of chocolate. She was a long time member of Temple Beth Miriam and in her later years, enjoyed the weekly services at Seabrook Village.
Eleanor was predeceased by her husband Howard, her sister Geraldine, her brother Melvin, her son Bob and daughter Sharon. She is survived by her daughter Diane (Paula), daughter-in-law Fran Hamer, son-in-law, Richard Curran, grandchildren, Jeffrey Curran and Nora Curran, her friends, Charlotte, Dawn and Helen and many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank Jil Sullivan and the nurses and staff of the Arnold House in Stoneham, MA for the attentive and loving care they gave Ellie for the last two years. Interment and services will be held in New Jersey when circumstances allow. In keeping with Eleanor's interests, a donation to Longstreet farm (friendsofmonmouthcountyparks.org) or another nature charity of your choice would be a wonderful way to honor her.
Arrangements under the care of Robinson Funeral Home, Melrose, MA. To send a message of condolence to the family, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.