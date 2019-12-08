|
|
Eleanor Cosgrove
Whiting - Eleanor Cosgrove, 89, of the Whiting section of Manchester Twp., passed away peacefully December 6, 2019 at the Community Medical Center, Toms River. She was a secretary in health care at various doctor's offices in Jersey City for years retiring in 1998. Born in Jersey City, she resided there most of her life coming to Whiting in 1999. She is survived by her husband George of 20 years and her children, Ben Szelwach, Debra Giovine & Donna Bowen along with her grandsons Ryan & Justin Bowen. Visitation and Services are pending with interment to be at the Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, Whiting is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 8 to Dec. 16, 2019