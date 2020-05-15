Eleanor Dougherty



Toms River - Eleanor Dougherty, 95, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020 at her home in Toms River. Eleanor was born in Newark to the late Francis and Sarah Sugrue, she moved to Cedar Grove as a young bride, residing there for 37 years. Upon retirement from DuPont de Nemours, Inc., after 22 years, Eleanor moved to 'her house at the beach', Ocean Beach II, where she resided for 35 years. While in Ocean Beach, she was a parishioner of St. Pio of Pietrelcina Church in Lavallette, NJ, belonging to the Rosary Society and Catholic Daughters of that parish.



Eleanor is predeceased by her beloved husband James Dougherty, her brother Francis Sugrue, her son-in-law Robert T. Magnuson, and her life-long very best friend, Lillian C. Fearn. She is survived by her children James J. Dougherty (Theresa Ihde) and Ellen Magnuson (Al Musso), her two grandsons James B. Dougherty and Terrance Dougherty (Carly) and two beautiful great-grandchildren, Chloe and William Dougherty, her brother William Sugrue (Rosemary), her sister Shirley Sabino (Salvatore), her sister-in-law Jean Dougherty and many beloved nieces and nephews.



Donations in Eleanor's honor may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor and mailed to St. Joseph's Home for the Elderly, Little Sisters of the Poor, 140 Shepherd Lane, Totowa, NJ 07512.



Funeral arrangements are private. There will be a Memorial Mass celebrating Eleanor's life at her current parish, St. Junipero Serra Parish (Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church), Seaside Heights, NJ at the future date, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.









