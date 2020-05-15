Eleanor Dougherty
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanor Dougherty

Toms River - Eleanor Dougherty, 95, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020 at her home in Toms River. Eleanor was born in Newark to the late Francis and Sarah Sugrue, she moved to Cedar Grove as a young bride, residing there for 37 years. Upon retirement from DuPont de Nemours, Inc., after 22 years, Eleanor moved to 'her house at the beach', Ocean Beach II, where she resided for 35 years. While in Ocean Beach, she was a parishioner of St. Pio of Pietrelcina Church in Lavallette, NJ, belonging to the Rosary Society and Catholic Daughters of that parish.

Eleanor is predeceased by her beloved husband James Dougherty, her brother Francis Sugrue, her son-in-law Robert T. Magnuson, and her life-long very best friend, Lillian C. Fearn. She is survived by her children James J. Dougherty (Theresa Ihde) and Ellen Magnuson (Al Musso), her two grandsons James B. Dougherty and Terrance Dougherty (Carly) and two beautiful great-grandchildren, Chloe and William Dougherty, her brother William Sugrue (Rosemary), her sister Shirley Sabino (Salvatore), her sister-in-law Jean Dougherty and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Donations in Eleanor's honor may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor and mailed to St. Joseph's Home for the Elderly, Little Sisters of the Poor, 140 Shepherd Lane, Totowa, NJ 07512.

Funeral arrangements are private. There will be a Memorial Mass celebrating Eleanor's life at her current parish, St. Junipero Serra Parish (Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church), Seaside Heights, NJ at the future date, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services
1329 Route 37 West
Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 276-1740
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved