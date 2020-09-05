1/1
Eleanor Elker
1918 - 2020
Eleanor Elker

Long Branch -

Eleanor Elker, 102, of Long Branch passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020.

Eleanor was born August 13th, 1918 in Bradley Beach, NJ and attended Neptune High School. She was a devout parishioner of Ballard United Methodist Church in Asbury Park, where she met her husband Albert. Eleanor taught many years of Sunday School at Ballard and worked as a telephone operator at Bamberger's Department Store (Macy's) for over 25 years.

Eleanor was predeceased by her husband Albert in 2008, siblings Chris, Doris, and Gloria, and son-in-law Roger. She is survived by her two children Robert and his wife Pam, of Oceanport, and Judy of Long Branch. She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren Justin, Rachel, Damian, Jessica, and Jonathan and great-grandchildren Damian Jr., Fox, Forrest and Angela. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She lived a full and wonderful life and set the family standard for grace, humility and faith.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 8, from 4pm-7pm, with a service beginning at 6:00pm, at Ely Funeral Home, Neptune. Burial will take place on Wednesday, September 9, at 11:00am at Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls. Condolences can be sent to ElyFuneralHome.com






Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Ely Funeral Home
SEP
8
Service
06:00 PM
Ely Funeral Home
SEP
9
Burial
11:00 AM
Monmouth Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Ely Funeral Home
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 918-6650
