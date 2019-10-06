|
|
Eleanor J. Burns
Middletown - Eleanor J. Burns, 90, of Middletown, NJ, died on October 1, 2019. She was born in New York City and grew up in Astoria, Queens. She had resided in Middletown since 1978. She was a 1950 graduate of Queens College.
A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Eleanor was a kind, sweet, and generous lady who was always willing to help those in need. She enjoyed cooking and watching cooking shows on television, and loved tending to her plants and flowers. She was loved by everyone blessed enough to know her.
She will now be reunited in Heaven with her beloved husband of 67 years, Edward J. Burns, Jr., who passed away September 25, 2019. She was also predeceased by her parents, Anna and William Werner, a sister, Elizabeth Werner, and her brother, Robert Werner.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Burns, son, Edward Burns, and grandson, Sam Taddeo.
Funeral Services will be private. Those wishing to make a donation in Eleanor's memory may do so at Mary's Place by the Sea, 22 Main St., Ocean Grove, NJ 07756, www.marysplacebythesea.org. Love you Mom and Dad!
For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 6, 2019