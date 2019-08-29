|
|
Eleanor J. Rosano
West Long Branch - Eleanor Stansfield Rosano, 94 of West Long Branch, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at home. Born in Eatontown, she had lived in Long Branch before moving to West Long Branch 67 years ago. Eleanor was a manager for NJ Bell in Red Bank before retiring 30 years ago.
Eleanor was predeceased by her husband, Frank Rosano in 2004 and her daughter-in-law, Joy Rosano in 1999. Surviving are her son, Frank R. Rosano; a daughter and son-in-law, Lucille and Ronald Traversa; 2 grandchildren, Melissa Ercolino and her husband Gerard and Frank R. Rosano, Jr. and his fiancée Emily Vascimini; 4 great grandchildren, Morgan, Lauren, Charlie and Gerard and her caregiver, Nona Brown.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 30 from 4-8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral Saturday, 9 am at the funeral home followed by a 10 am Mass at St. Michael's Church, West End. Interment will be at Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the West Long Branch First Air Squad, P.O. Box 197, West Long Branch, NJ 07764. Letters of condolences may be sent through the web at damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 29, 2019