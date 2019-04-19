Services
Ely Funeral Home
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 918-6650
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
Service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
3:30 PM
Service

Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019

3:30 PM

Ely Funeral Home
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
Lakewood - Eleanor Jones, 83, of Lakewood, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

Eleanor was predeceased by her husband, Edward, her son, John Laug, Jr., and her sister Margaret Hall. She is survived by her children, Kirk Laug, Colleen Arroyo and her husband John, Michael Laug, and Leslie Fronzak. She will be dearly missed by her 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, April 20, from 2:00pm - 4:00pm, with a religious service at 3:30pm, at Ely Funeral Home, Neptune. Condolences can be sent to ElyFuneralHome.com

"Her Irish Eyes are smiling from Heaven"
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 19, 2019
