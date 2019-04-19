|
|
Eleanor Jones
Lakewood - Eleanor Jones, 83, of Lakewood, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.
Eleanor was predeceased by her husband, Edward, her son, John Laug, Jr., and her sister Margaret Hall. She is survived by her children, Kirk Laug, Colleen Arroyo and her husband John, Michael Laug, and Leslie Fronzak. She will be dearly missed by her 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, April 20, from 2:00pm - 4:00pm, with a religious service at 3:30pm, at Ely Funeral Home, Neptune. Condolences can be sent to ElyFuneralHome.com
"Her Irish Eyes are smiling from Heaven"
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 19, 2019