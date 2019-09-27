|
Eleanor M. Dey
Freehold - Eleanor Dey, 85, of Freehold passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, surrounded by her family. The daughter of the late Otis and Mary Megill, she was born on her Dronne grandparent's farm, on Brickyard Road in Jerseyville on January 7, 1934. She resided in Monmouth County all of her life. She graduated from Howell Twp. School in 1948, and Freehold High School in 1952. After a short time in nursing school, she was employed as a dental assistant by Dr. Calisti and Dr. Handler in Freehold. Later becoming certified and registered, she was employed for 40 years with Drs. Amnon & Dave Faktor in Manalapan.
Eleanor was predeceased by her beloved husband, Carlin C. Dey in 1984; as well as her sister Beatrice McKenna in 2015, and a brother Ralph Megill in 2017. She is survived by three children; two daughters, Sheri Mallow & her husband Ricky; and Candi Dey Weinberg; and a son, Kyle Dey, all of Freehold; three grandchildren Melissa Dey-O'Sullivan & wife, Kerry; Kelsey Mallow, and Joshua Weinberg; her great granddaughter Ellie Mae; and a brother, Charles Megill of Florida.
Family and friends are invited to gather at Freeman Funeral Home, 47 E. Main Street, Freehold on Sunday, September 29 from 2 to 6 PM. There will be a service at the funeral home on Monday at 10:00 AM, followed by interment at Maplewood Cemetery, Freehold.
For directions, or to leave a condolence for the family, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 27, 2019