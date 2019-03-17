|
|
Eleanor M. Hargis
Howell - Eleanor M. Hargis, 96, of Howell passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at home. She was born in Bunker Hill and had lived in Flemington before settling in Howell in 1957. Eleanor graduated from Glassboro High School in 1940 and received her degree from Cooper School of Nursing in Camden. She worked as a Registered Nurse for The Cooper Hospital. Eleanor also worked as the head nurse in the maternity ward at Jersey Shore University Medical Center for 22 years, retiring in 1983. She was an ordained elder and deacon at the First Presbyterian Church in Freehold, where she also served as a lifetime member of the Martha Circle of Presbyterian Woman.
Eleanor was predeceased by her husband, Edgar M. Hargis; sisters, Marion Mummert and Alda Lamb; and Elwood Davis. She is survived by her daughter, Laverne Hill of Concord, Ohio; granddaughters, Tiffany Hill and her husband, Derek Haas of Philadelphia and Morgan Mason and her husband, David of Kenmore, WA; and great granddaughter, Lilith Haas.
A visitation will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, 118 West Main Street, Freehold, NJ 07728, on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM with her funeral service to follow at 11:00 AM. Interment will be held in Old Tennent Cemetery, Manalapan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church. For information, directions, or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 17, 2019