Eleanor Marie Weishaar
Spring Lake Heights - Eleanor Marie Weishaar, 83 of Spring Lake Heights, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune, after a brief illness.
Born in Fords, NJ, she joined the order of the Sisters of St. John the Baptist, New York. Early in her vocation, she served as a Catholic missionary in Zambia, Africa for several years. After leaving religious life, she was a school teacher in Freehold Boro and then at Sea Girt Elementary School for many years before retiring.
Eleanor was predeceased by her parents John B. and Ann (nee Turek) Weishaar. She is survived by family and friends. She is also survived by her long-time, dear friends Betty and Len Weber of Maryland and her well-loved dog, Kitwe.
Burial will be in the Turek family plot at St. Mary Byzantine Cemetery, Monessen, PA. Viewing and burial will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019