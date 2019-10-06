|
Eleanor McGill Cronin
Toms River - Eleanor McGill Cronin, of Toms River, was born on October 20, 1924 , passed away into eternal life on September 30,2019. Eleanor was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. She was the daughter of James McGill and Elinor Dure McGill. She married Thomas Cronin at St. Thomas Aquinas Roman Catholic Church in Brooklyn on February 16, 1947. Together they raised 3 daughters; Sidonia, EllenJane, and Marian. They settled in Cresskill, NJ and raised their family on Jefferson Ave.
Eleanor is survived by her daughters EllenJane Reinertsen ( Russell) and Marian Cronin Meling (Knut) and her grandchildren; Christine Porter ( Adrian), Kim Gerardis, Julianne Meling Habberstad (Fred), Thomas Meling, Lilli Meling, Allyson Reinertsen, and Michelle Meling and her 7 great grandchildren; Kelly, Jack, Maria, Daniel, Emily, Magnus, and Eirik.
Eleanor will be greatly missed. She was full of fun, everyone who knew her was touched by her zest for life and her unfailing sense of humor. She will be remembered as the neighbor who always found time to help others during life's happy and sad moments. The footprint that Eleanor has left behind is bright, large, and everlasting. Eleanor left this life, lifted up by her strong faith, while in the comfort of the wonderful people at Complete Care at Bey Lea in Toms River, NJ. Visitation will be held October 8, 2019 from 6-8pm at Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home, 1200 10th Ave, Neptune. Friends and family are to meet at St. Justin the Martyr Roman Catholic Church, Toms River, October 9, 2019 for a 9:30am mass. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Toms River. In lieu of flowers, a donation to would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 6, 2019