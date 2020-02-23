|
Eleanor Mish Buonano
Avon By The Sea - Eleanor Mish Buonano 98, of Avon By The Sea, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving Family at home on February 21.
Ellie worked at Perkins Pancake House on the Asbury Circle for over 50 years working full time well into 80's.Ellie was born in the Bronx and lived in Metuchen until moving to Avon 65 years ago. She was a parishioner of Saint Elizabeth's RC Church in Avon where she was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America. Ellie loved to shop and loved cooking for her family and especially enjoyed having family macaroni night each week.
Ellie was predeceased by her parents, John and Mary Crescenzi, husbands, Frank M Mish and Frank Buonano, her sisters, Agnes Justo and Ana Ross and her son Robert Mish. She is survived her son Lawrence Mish and his wife Loraine of Hamilton NJ, Paula Ferguson and her husband Duncan of Neptune City, Marianne Buonano of Vermont and Tony Slusar of Florida.
Her grandchildren, Kim Labor and husband Kurt of Bayville, Frank Mish and wife Jacque of Wall, Adam Mish of Neptune, Kyle Mish of Florida, Ryan Ferguson of Neptune City. Her great grandchildren, Frankie, Katelyn, Jessica, Alexia and Kurt and her beloved dog Bella.
Special thanks to her loving caregiver Tea 'Khachidze.
Visitation will be on Wednesday February 26 from 4-8 PM at the Reilly Bonner Funeral Home, 801 D Street, Belmar NJ. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 11:00AM at Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Saint Elizabeth's RC Church,424 Lincoln Ave. Avon NJ. Committal will follow at Saint Catherine Cemetery, Sea Girt. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Avon First Aid Swuad, PO Box 4 , Avon NJ 07717 would be greatly appreciated.For further information or to send condolences to the family please visit reillybonnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020