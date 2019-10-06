Services
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-1922
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Maximilian Kolbe Church
130 St Maximilian Ln
Toms River, NJ
Interment
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Cemetery
North Arlington, NJ
Resources
Eleanor Molinaro


1923 - 2019
Eleanor Molinaro Obituary
Eleanor Molinaro

Toms River - Eleanor Molinaro, 95, died peacefully on September 30th, 2019. Born in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, she came through Ellis Island as a young girl, lived in New York City, settled in Livingston, NJ and retired in Toms River in 1984.

Eleanor worked for PSE&G for 34 years. She was a dedicated volunteer in her community, a talented artist and a wonderful chef. She was predeceased by her husband Herman and son Daniel, as well as parents Agustin and Natividad Fantau, brother Gilbert Fantau and sister Maria Suarez. She is survived by her brother Augustine Fantau, grandson Chris Molinaro and his wife Jaime, and great-granddaughters Lily, Ella and Madison (her angels), as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Monday, October 7th, 9am-11am at Carmona-Bolen Home for Funerals 412 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. A funeral mass will follow 11:30am at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church 130 St Maximilian Ln, Toms River, NJ 08757. Interment will take place Tuesday, October 8th 10:00am at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Molinaro's name can be made to Silver Ridge Park First Aid, Silver Ridge Park, 39 Millbrook Dr., Toms River, NJ 08757.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 6, 2019
