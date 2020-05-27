Eleanor P. Allen
Manchester Township - Eleanor P. Allen, 61, of Manchester Twp. passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. Born in Newark, she resided in Toms River before moving to Manchester Twp. 5 years ago. Eleanor is survived by her son Jonathan of Manchester Twp., her half-brother, Daniel of Albany, NY, her sisters, Carol Houpt and her husband, David of Gig Harbor, WA, Dawn Buck and her husband, David of Lakehurst, their 3 adult children, Sarah, Daniel, Kevin and his wife Chelsea , her uncle, Jim Allen of NY. Services are private. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 27 to May 28, 2020.