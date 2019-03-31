|
Eleanor Reiger Dougherty
Forked River - Eleanor Reiger Dougherty, age 97, of Forked River, passed away March 30, 2019.
She was predeceased by her Parents Michael and Eva Thomas; First husband William Reiger in 1979, second husband James W. Dougherty Sr. in 2001, and son William Reiger Jr. in 2007.
Surviving are her daughters Patricia Hockenjos, Christine Stockhoff, Susan Garofolo, step children, James Dougherty Jr. and Maryann Kicenuik; Also surviving are her sister Helen Jones, 16 grandchildren, and 13 grandchildren.
Visitation will be Tuesday 4-8 PM and Wednesday 9:00 to 10:00 AM at Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals. Mass will be Wednesday 10:30 AM at St. Pius X R.C. Church in Forked River. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington. Condolences can be sent to: www.carmonabolenfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 31, 2019