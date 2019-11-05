Services
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Innocents Church
Neptune, NJ
Oakhurst - Eleanor Rizzo, 94, of Oakhurst, Ocean Township, died peacefully on Monday, November 4, 2019.

She grew up in Brooklyn, NY and lived there before moving to Oakhurst 35 years ago.

She was a communicant of St. Anselm's Roman Catholic Church in Wayside and was a member of the Young at Heart and the Friendship Club in Ocean Township.

She was predeceased by her husband, Cosimo (Gus) in 1997; her parents, Frank and Amelia DiNapoli and her siblings, Anna, Frank, Bill, Charlie, Gloria and Anthony.

She is survived by a son, Gary and his wife Lynn Rizzo of Fairfield, NJ and a daughter, Denise Rizzo of Ocean Township; 2 grandchildren, Gary and Matthew Rizzo.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 3-7 pm on Thursday at the Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst. Ocean Township. Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:30 am Friday at Holy Innocents Church in Neptune. Entombment will follow at Woodbine Mausoleum in Oceanport. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to or to the VNA of Central Jersey.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
