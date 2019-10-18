|
|
Eleanor Tobias
Brick Township - Eleanor Tobias age 92 of Brick Township died Wednesday October 16th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Eleanor was born in Passaic, lived in Point Pleasant before moving to Brick 65 years ago. Eleanor worked for 60 years as a waitress in various restaurants she spent almost 40 of those years at the OB Diner in Point Pleasant. She was a member of St. Martha's R.C. Church in Point Pleasant. She was also a member and devoted supporter of the Police Unity Tour Chapter 10 of Central Jersey.
She was pre-deceased by her husband, John in 1987, her son, Robert in 1975 and her sister, Bertha Weiglein. Surviving are three children, Denise Tobias of Point Pleasant, Donna Tobias also of Point Pleasant and John and his wife, Lori of Point Pleasant. Also surviving is her brother, Dennis Weiglein and his wife, Debbie of Point Pleasant and their son, Dennis of Brick. 6 Grandchildren, Jackie, Bobby, Danielle, Sean, Sarah and Natalie and 5 Great Grandchildren, Scott, Kaitlyn, Paityn, Parker and Reece. Also surviving is her cat, Mi Ty whom she adored. Viewing hours will be held on Sunday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Colonial Funeral Home 2170 Hwy. 88 Brick. A mass of Christian burial will be offered on Monday 10:00 am at St. Peter's R.C. Church in Point Pleasant Beach. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Lakewood. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Monmouth County S.C.P.A. 260 Wall Street, Eatontown, NJ 07724.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019