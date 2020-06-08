Eleanor Vivanti
ELEANOR VIVENTI, 77, of Jackson Twp., NJ, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at home. She was born in Harrison, NJ, and had lived in Jackson Twp., for 25 years.
Eleanor was employed as a federal immigration officer prior to her retirement in 2009.
She was predeceased by her parents, Sigmund and Ethel Kostzromb; her brother, Father Stanley Kostzromb; and by her husband, George in 2004. Eleanor is survived by her sons, Thomas Viventi of Browns Mills, NJ, and Steven Viventi of Jackson Twp.; and by her grandchildren, Kayla Viventi and Alicia Viventi.
Due to the CDC guidelines pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral arrangements are private and under the care of the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson, NJ. For further information and to leave condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com. .
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.