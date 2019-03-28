|
Eleanor Wuchter
Tinton Falls - Eleanor Joyce Freed Wuchter, 92, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Seabrook Assisted Living in Tinton Falls.
Mrs. Wuchter was born on June 25, 1926, and raised in Philadelphia, Pa. with her brother Jim and her parents Henry and Bertha Freed. After high school, she was employed by Sun Oil Company as a teletype operator until her marriage on June 6, 1945 to the Rev. Robert Z. Wuchter. The married life and ministry of Robert and Eleanor Wuchter began in Somers Point, NJ in 1945 and moved to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Manasquan, NJ where they pastored for 35 years before retiring in 1985. They were also an integral part of Atonement Lutheran Church in Asbury Park, NJ where they volunteered at the Food Pantry and Eleanor sang in their choir until age 91.
She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Robert Zimmerman Wuchter in 2009 and her son Michael in 2000. Left to treasure her love and memories are her son Timothy and his wife Victoria of Shark River Hills, her daughter-in-law Shirley D. Wuchter of Duluth, Minnesota and her son Stephen and his wife Joni of Wall Township. She is also survived by her niece Connie Freed Hazelton of California. She also proudly loved and adored her 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She loved her time spent at family gatherings for holidays or birthdays and many friends they gained through their ministry.
Mrs. Wuchter was very well traveled and enjoyed tours of Europe, the Middle East and Alaska among United States trips across country. She was known for her homecooked meals, some incorporating recipes from generations passed. She lived the Christian values of service to others and graciousness to all.
She moved to Seabrook Senior Living in April 2016 where she made many friends but especially her dear friends Sister MaryJo, Sister Sabina, Sister Dominick and Sister Lucia and Sister Teresa, with whom she often had lunch and considered family. Her greatest joy was that they accepted her even though she was a "Lutheran."
Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Sunday, March 31, 2019, from 2-6 PM. The funeral service will be held at Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 6 Osborn Avenue, Manasquan, on Monday, April 1, 2019, at 10 AM, followed by burial at Atlantic View Cemetery, Manasquan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beartooth Mountain Christian Camp, 130 Trinity Trail, Fishtail, MT 59028, or to Rev. Dr. Michael D. Wuchter Scholarship Fund, Wittenberg University, 200 W. Ward St., Springfield, OH 45504. Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 28, 2019