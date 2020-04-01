|
Eleftherios "Ricky" Gitsoulis
Neptune - Eleftherios "Ricky" Gitsoulis, of Neptune, NJ, son of Nikolaos and Panagiota Gitsoulis, passed away suddenly on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Born in Thessaloniki, Greece, on December 17, 1965, he was raised in Asbury Park, NJ.
As a youth, Ricky participated in the Boy Scouts of America, earning the highest rank of Eagle Scout.
He was a graduate of Asbury Park High School, Class of 1983. Ricky was one of six students nationwide to achieve a perfect score on the world history test that was part of the International History Olympiad.
In 1985, Ricky was honorably discharged from the United States Army and in 1998, he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Technology from Kean University in Union, NJ.
Surviving are his mother, Panagiota Gitsoulis and his sister, Chrysoula Gitsoulis, who loved him deeply and will miss him forever.
Due to the current health crisis, all services will be held privately. Ricky will be laid to rest at St. George Greek Orthodox Cemetery in Neptune Township on Friday, April 3, 2020. Funeral Services are under the direction of Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home in Neptune, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020