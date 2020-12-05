Elenore Marie Harbison



Rumson - Elenore Marie Harbison, 96, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, with her nieces at her side. Prior to her passing, Father Vic from St. James Catholic Church administered the Anointing of the Sick at her bedside. He will celebrate her funeral Mass on Saturday, December 12.



Welcoming Elenore into her well-deserved eternal rest are her loving parents, Delia Moroney Harbison and Samuel Harbison; her brother, Edward J. Harbison; and her sister, Margaret Harbison Holahan. Elenore is survived by her nephew, three nieces and their spouses: Philip F. Holahan and wife, JoAnne; Dee Bulvanoski and husband, Steve; Kathy Holahan Gatti and husband, Joe; and Maureen Holahan-Saling and husband, Tim; as well as nine great-nieces and -nephews and eight great-grand-nieces and -nephews.



A 1942 graduate of Red Bank Catholic High School, Elenore and her siblings started an educational tradition that carried over to her Casey nieces and her great-nieces.



Following high school graduation, Elenore was a clerical employee in the Signal Corps at Fort Monmouth, NJ, during and after World War II. Her service for the War Department helped to foster the strong sense of patriotism that she carried with her throughout her life. When patriotic tunes played, Elenore would proudly sing along.



In addition to being an American citizen, Elenore was a citizen of Ireland. Her mother, Delia, grew up in County Clare, Ireland, and traveled to the United States, where she and Samuel raised their family. Growing up on a farm on Half Mile Road in Red Bank, Elenore enjoyed some of the happiest moments of her life. Many of these happy times revolved around the singing and playing of Irish music and the celebration of Irish traditions passed onto Elenore by her mother. Elenore's love of Irish music and tradition continued until the final days of her life.



Loving memories of Elenore will continue to be shared by her family members. Her kindness and persistence through difficult times will always serve as an inspiration to those who loved her and helped to take care of her.









