Elfrieda Brubaker
Freehold - Elfrieda Brubaker passed away peacefully in her sleep the night of February 9, 2019 in Shrewsbury New Jersey. Elfrieda was born in Alice, Texas, on November 5, 1935, to Max and Minna Richter, and grew up on the family farm with two brothers and four sisters. She enjoyed life in Texas with her large extended family. Her lifelong love of classical music started there, listening to Bach in church and the Metropolitan Opera on the radio. She and her siblings have fond memories of family trips her father arranged to visit national parks all over the US. After high school in Texas, she earned an associate degree at St. John's College in Winfield, Kansas. She was employed as a secretary and made her way to Washington D.C. where she felt privileged to work for the government in the heart of the capital. She continued to use her typing skills for voluminous personal correspondence throughout her life.
She was a devoted wife to her husband of 50 years, Robert H. Brubaker, Jr., and a caring mother to her son. She followed her husband through the many relocations that his job required. A favorite memory was of Hawaii, and she frequently recalled that her avid orchid-growing mom visited her there and was able to enjoy the native orchids. She was a charter member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Germantown Maryland and volunteered for many activities. She particularly enjoyed participating in the church quilting group that donated their work to Lutheran World Relief. She was skilled in many handicrafts, such as making stained glass and knitting. She will be missed for her kindness and humor while enduring life's difficulties serenely and without complaint.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Robert M. Brubaker and Mihaela Dinu of Freehold New Jersey, and her sisters, Doris Kamrath of Abilene Texas, Joyce Richter and Mary Ann Ohlenbusch of San Antonio Texas, and Clara Ranck of East Haven Connecticut. She was predeceased by her husband and her brothers Lawrence and Edward. The family wishes to thank the people at the Brandywine Sycamore for taking good care of Elfrieda. Her burial of cremains will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Baltimore Maryland on Friday February 22 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to an Alzheimer's . To leave a condolence please visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 15, 2019