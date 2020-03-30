|
Elinor D'Aloia
Shrewsbury - Elinor R. D'Aloia, known to all as "Babs", age 93, of Shrewsbury, NJ, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 27, 2020. A lifelong resident of Shrewsbury, Babs was a graduate of Red Bank High School and Centenary College, Hackettstown, NJ.
At the conclusion of World War II, Babs married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Patrick J. D'Aloia. Babs and Pat were married in 1949 and celebrated 61 years of marriage, until Pat's passing in April 2010. Babs devoted her life to her family and her beloved Shrewsbury, for which she was the "go to" Historian. Having lived a "life of service", Babsie enjoyed her years at the Little Silver Women's Club, the Shrewsbury Hose Company Women's Auxiliary, the Shrewsbury Homesteaders, and was a member of Sands Beach Club for over 60 years. To those who knew her, Babs loved life and was never one to miss a party.
Babs is survived by her three (3) devoted children, John and his wife Nancy of Colts Neck, NJ, Paul of Waynesville, OH and Patricia (D'Aloia) Gandolfo and her husband Joseph of Shrewsbury, NJ. Additionally, eight (8) loving grandchildren who adored their grandmother include Kathleen (D'Aloia) Deo and Andrew; Matthew, Mitchell and Mark; and Allison, Nicholas, and Megan Gandolfo. Most recently, Babs became a great grandmother to four (4) precious great granddaughters named Madeline, Kerry, Sarah and Charlotte.
Babs's life will be celebrated with a Memorial service this summer, when life returns to normal. In lieu of flowers, donations made in Babs's memory to the Shrewsbury Hose Company or Shrewsbury First Aid Squad would be greatly appreciated. Thompson Memorial Home of Red Bank, NJ has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.thompsonmemorial.net
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020