Elinor Frances Prescod
Middletown - Elinor Frances Prescod passed away peacefully at Jersey Shore Center on Monday, September 16, 2019, after a valiant battle with cancer. Born in Long Branch and raised in Middletown, she attended St. Agnes Catholic Grammar School and graduated from Middletown High School before matriculating at Brookdale Community College and Monmouth University where she earned her LPN and RN licenses. She became the first African American nurse at Riverview Medical Center and went on to have a wonderful career in nursing serving people over the next 25 years.
Elinor was a faithful member of St. Anselm's Church in Tinton Falls, a friend of Bill W for 13 years, an avid jewelry maker, and loved her long-time pet cat, Goldie. She was predeceased her parents, Helen and Leon Simmons. She is survived by her sister Nancy Lee Freeman, Eatontown, brother Leon Simmons Jr. and his wife Sharyn Simmons, California, son Mark Hunter and his wife Linda, Philadelphia, her nephews Jeffrey Freeman, East Orange, and Alvin Freeman and his wife, Roberta, Tinton Falls, and her great-nieces and nephew Jenay, Amani, AJ, and Ava Freeman.
Visitation will be Monday, September 23 from 4-7 PM at Fiore Funeral Home, 263 Monmouth Rd, Oakhurst. A mass will be offered on Tuesday, September 24 at 11 AM at St. Anselm's RC Catholic, Wayside, NJ.
Donations can be made to the in lieu of flowers.
For condolences, please visit WWW.fiorefuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 22, 2019