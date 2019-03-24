Services
Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home
10 Morrell St
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 229-0122
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Luck Cemetery
Forked River, NJ
Tinton Falls - Elinor Mae Winans, 86, of Tinton Falls, passed away peacefully Friday March 22nd at home.

Elinor was born, raised and lived most of her life in Forked River. She moved to Tinton Falls seven years ago. Elinor was a member of the Forked River Presbyterian Church.

Retiring after 43 years of service, Elinor was head of the personnel department as well as the Administrative Executive Secretary for Toms River Regional School. Elinor enjoyed her career and loved spending time with her coworkers.

Elinor's greatest joy was her family. She will be remembered as a loving sister and aunt.

Elinor was predeceased by her parents Russell & Laura Winans and her brother & sister-in law, Russell and Joan Winans. Surviving is her nephew Drew Winans & his wife Michele; her niece Patricia Winans-Townsend; her great nieces and nephews Jessica & Drew Winans and Megan & Laura Townsend and her great great nephews Devin & Colton.

Graveside service Tuesday March 26th 11:00 am at the Good Luck Cemetery, Forked River. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elinor's memory to Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901; dementiasociety.org. For messages of condolence, please visit Elinor's page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 24, 2019
