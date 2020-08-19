1/1
Elisabeth Scarafile
Elisabeth Scarafile

Union City - Elisabeth Karola Scarafile (nee Knichel), age 90, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Crest Pointe Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Point Pleasant, NJ. Born and raised in Germany, Elisabeth came to the United States on July 13, 1952. She met the love of her life, Dan, on the beach in Manasquan, NJ and they were married in a beautiful church ceremony at St. Michael's Monastery in 1954. After marrying, they lived in Union City and Ridgefield, NJ. She returned to Germany many times throughout her life, but especially enjoyed bringing her children each summer to meet their grandmother, aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was affectionately known by many as "Omi." She is predeceased by her husband, Daniel J. Scarafile (aka "Pops") in 2005, and her parents, Wilhelm and Sibilla Knichel. Surviving are her children, Lisa Ludwig and her husband Hans Ludwig, and Daniel W. Scarafile and his wife Colleen Scarafile; four grandchildren, Nina Ludwig Rechmann and her husband Fredi Rechmann, Johannes Ludwig and his wife Christin Ludwig, Shevon Scarafile and her husband Greg Parks, Daniel P. Scarafile and his wife Victoria Scarafile; 1 great grandchild, Leo Rechmann; 3 step-great grandchildren, Abigail, Kathryn, and Amelia Parks; and her beloved sister, Inge Scheuffele. All services are private and held under the direction of O'Brien Funeral Home, Brick, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To send condolences, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 19, 2020.
