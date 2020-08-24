Elise GripenburgToms River - Elise Gripenburg, 79 of Toms River passed away Saturday August 22, 2020 at Community Medical Center, Toms River.She was born in Bronx, NY and lived in Toms River for 47 years.Elise worked as a Telephone Operator, and a self-employed caregiver for many years.She loved to cook for people and her family, she loved her family and loved to entertain. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmom and sister and her family will miss her dearly.She was predeceased by her infant son Dwayne Albert 1974 and her husband Albert Gripenburg in 2018.Surviving are three daughters Deborah Gaudlip and her husband Scott of Delaware, Denise McCracken and her husband Rob, of Delaware and Dana Copley of Toms River; five grandchildren Zachary, Emily, Hailey, Tammy and Deacon; her sister Nancy Davey of Phoenix, Az; and three nephews Donald, Daniel and Dennis Davey and many cousins.Visitation will be Thursday August 27,2020 from 9:30 am-11:30am until the Funeral Service at 11:30am at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy.88, Brick, N.J.Interment will follow at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veteran Cemetery, Arneytown, N.J.In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to Deborah Hospital at