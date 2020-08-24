1/1
Elise Gripenburg
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elise Gripenburg

Toms River - Elise Gripenburg, 79 of Toms River passed away Saturday August 22, 2020 at Community Medical Center, Toms River.

She was born in Bronx, NY and lived in Toms River for 47 years.

Elise worked as a Telephone Operator, and a self-employed caregiver for many years.

She loved to cook for people and her family, she loved her family and loved to entertain. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmom and sister and her family will miss her dearly.

She was predeceased by her infant son Dwayne Albert 1974 and her husband Albert Gripenburg in 2018.

Surviving are three daughters Deborah Gaudlip and her husband Scott of Delaware, Denise McCracken and her husband Rob, of Delaware and Dana Copley of Toms River; five grandchildren Zachary, Emily, Hailey, Tammy and Deacon; her sister Nancy Davey of Phoenix, Az; and three nephews Donald, Daniel and Dennis Davey and many cousins.

Visitation will be Thursday August 27,2020 from 9:30 am-11:30am until the Funeral Service at 11:30am at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy.88, Brick, N.J.

Interment will follow at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veteran Cemetery, Arneytown, N.J.

In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to Deborah Hospital at

www.Deborahheartandlungcenter.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Colonial Funeral Homes- Owner John A. Cutaio NJ Lic. No. 2763 - Brick
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Service
11:30 AM
Colonial Funeral Homes- Owner John A. Cutaio NJ Lic. No. 2763 - Brick
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Funeral Homes- Owner John A. Cutaio NJ Lic. No. 2763 - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-9090
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Colonial Funeral Homes- Owner John A. Cutaio NJ Lic. No. 2763 - Brick

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 24, 2020
My Dear Friend Elise i'm going to miss you so very much, my friend, my penpal, i will miss your lovely letters and photos that you would send me, but you will always stay in my heart, until we meet again one day, rest in peace my dear Mandy Mc Allorum, Dublin, Ireland Aug 2020
Mandy Mc Allorum
Friend
August 24, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
June Richmond
Family
August 24, 2020
May You Rest In Peace Elise. Your now reunited with Al and all the Loved ones who left before You. I Love You Sister. And give My Love To All who have Welcomed You.❤
Nancy Davey
Sister
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved