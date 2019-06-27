|
Elise Linda Morasse
Hazlet - Elise Linda Morasse, 67, of Hazlet passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. Elise was born on December 17, 1951 in Teaneck where she grew up. On July 18, 1971, she and her husband, Raymond, were married and began their lives together. They settled in Hazlet where they raised their family. Before retirement, Elise worked for an insurance company for many years. She was also a Crossing Guard for Hazlet Township. Most of all, Elise was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother who was loved by all who knew her.
She was predeceased by her parents, Peter Joseph and Marie (Berger) Matich. Elise is survived by her beloved husband of 37 years, Raymond P. Morasse, her loving sons, Raymond P. Morasse Jr. of Caldwell, Eric Morasse and his wife, Christine, of Easton, PA, and Adam Morasse and his wife, Edna, of Middletown, her dear sister, Theresa Chaney, and her cherished grandchildren, Natalia Naomi Rodriguez, Emma Grace, Owen Giovanni, Stephanie Marie, Ava Hope and Charlotte Rose Morasse and one grandchild on the way. Elise will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Friday, June 28th from 3 to 7 PM at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet. In respect of Elise's wishes, she will be privately cremated. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 27, 2019