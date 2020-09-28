Elizabeth A Buckholz



Myrtle Beach, SC - Elizabeth "Betty" Buckholz, age 78 of Myrtle Beach, SC, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 25, 2020. Born February 12, 1942 in New Brunswick, NJ she is predeceased by her parents, Joseph T. and Elizabeth Weingart and her late husband of 54 years, Gerard "Jerry" Buckholz, and her beloved daughter, Darlene Buckholz.



Betty was a District Attendance Officer for the Lakewood School District in Lakewood, NJ for over 30 years. She was known for always being so positive and the first person to volunteer to help others. Betty is remembered fondly for coordinating and delivering Thanksgiving dinners that helped thousands of struggling families in need throughout her career as an attendance officer. She was an active member in her community serving on many committees and boards in Lakewood and Lacey Township.



She moved to Lakewood, NJ in 1964 and lived there for 40 years. In 2004 she moved to Forked River, NJ and enjoyed living in Lacey Township for 16 years before finally moving to Myrtle Beach, SC.



Betty is survived by her two children, Geri-Lynn Van Sant and her husband Buddy of Myrtle Beach, SC and Thomas Buckholz and his wife Thomie of Jackson, NJ; four grandchildren, Lyndi, Lacee, Haylee, and Kolbi Buckholz of Jackson, and a number of loving relatives and friends.



There will be a viewing at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 Route 9, Forked River, at 10:00am-11:30am followed by a gravesite service at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery, Lakewood. The family wishes to thank all of those who helped care for her during her last days. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lacey Elks Lodge #2518, 900 Beach Boulevard, Forked River, NJ 08731.









