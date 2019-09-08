|
|
Elizabeth A. "Betty" Cimino
Lititz - Elizabeth A. "Betty" Cimino, 79, of Lititz, passed away unexpectedly early Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, she was the daughter of the late Albert F. and Mary Ruth (Herb) Evans, and the loving wife of Frank E. Cimino, with whom she would have celebrated 35 years of marriage this coming December.
Betty was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. When her children were young, she was an active member and past president of the Neptune City, NJ PTA. She was also very active and held various offices with the Tri-Borough and Neptune City Little League. She was a longtime Den Mother with the Cub Scouts. More recently, she was a member of the Brickerville Volunteer Fire Company Ladies' Auxiliary and helped run the weekly bingo games. Betty was an avid Dale Earnhardt Jr. racing fan and was loyal to the New York Yankees baseball team.
In addition to her husband, Betty is survived by her children, Robert Brown and his wife Carolyn of Lititz, PA; Thomas Brown of Asbury Park, NJ; Jerome Brown and his wife Caroline of Howell, NJ; Jacqueline M. Loesch of West Belmar, NJ; Patrick Brown and his wife Maureen of Atlantic Beach FL; and Carla M. Padakowski and her husband Anthony of Beachwood, NJ. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Jennifer Loesch, Jessica Hebert, Joseph Brown, Caitlin Brown, Amy Riggleman, Kyle Brown, Patrick Brown, Nicole Prato, Elizabeth Brown and Sean Prato; 10 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Maryann Crispin of Toms River, NJ. In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her son, Carl Brown; brothers Robert and Jerome; and a sister Patricia.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 8, 2019