Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-5700
Elizabeth Conway
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main St.
Toms River, NJ
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main St.
Toms River, NJ
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main St.
Toms River, NJ
Elizabeth A. Conway

Fort Myers, FL - Elizabeth A. Conway (Betty) passed on May 11 in Fort Myers, FL. She spent the past ten years as a snowbird in Cape Coral, FL spending the rest of the year in Pine Beach, NJ.

Betty grew up in Irvington, NJ and along with Robert Conway, her husband of over 60 years, raised their family until moving to Pine Beach in 1959. Together and with their family build Conway Auto Parts, local small business in Ocean County for over 50 years. Betty was committed to her community through the Pine Beach Yacht Club as well as being a Girl Scout leader for many years. She was a voracious reader, avid traveler and exuded poise and class.

With a family tree more like a forest, Betty leaves behind 54 descendants. She is predeceased by her husband, Robert Conway and her eldest daughter, June Conway. She is survived by her brother Henry Skirbst and his wife Ruth, her children Raymond Conway of Bucksport, ME and his wife Rebecca, Linda Laing of Bayville, NJ and her husband Harold (Hap), Robert Conway of Port Republic, NJ and his wife Roberta, Barbra Kocsis of Belle Mead, NJ and her husband Richard and Adrian Conway of Palm Harbor, FL and his wife Jennifer as well as 13 grandchildren, Raymond Conway, Rodney Conway, Rebecca Staples, Robert Conway, Jeffrey Laing, Matthew Laing, Randall Laing, Michael Conway, Brian Conway, Jason Conway, Jennifer Cranmer, Kimberly Cranmer and Emma Kocsis along with dozens of great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren.

Visiting will be held Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 & 7:00 - 9:00 PM at Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main St. Toms River. Funeral Services will be held Monday, 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River.

Family and friends are invited to visit andersonandcampbell.com to leave tributes to her family.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 17, 2019
