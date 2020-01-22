Services
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:15 AM
St. Mary's Chapel
26 Leonardville Road
Middletown, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Dainty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth A. Dainty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth A. Dainty Obituary
Elizabeth A. Dainty

Middletown - Elizabeth A. Dainty, 70, of Middletown, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. Born in Newark, she has resided in Middletown most of her life.

Her lifelong love of reading lead her to become a Language Arts Teacher, first in Ocean Township and later Hazlet Township. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and was happiest spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her son Cliff Dainty, Jr. and her sister Maryanne Allegro. Surviving are her husband of 47 years Cliff Dainty, Sr. of Middletown; her children and their spouses Mark Dainty and Jill of Florida and Kimberly Mackenzie and Jason of Tinton Falls; 4 grandsons: Mark Jr., Jack, Thomas, James; and her sisters Andrea Conneely and Annette Mulen; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Visitation will be Friday, January 24, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home 115 Tindall Road in Middletown. A funeral Liturgy will be offered Saturday, January 25 at 9:15 am St. Mary's Chapel 26 Leonardville Road in Middletown. Interment will follow at Fair View Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either of New Jersey 1034 Salem Road Union, NJ 07083 or The Emmanuel Cancer Foundation 1833 Front Street Scotch Plains, NJ 07076. For more information, to send condolences, or for directions please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -