Elizabeth A. Dainty
Middletown - Elizabeth A. Dainty, 70, of Middletown, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. Born in Newark, she has resided in Middletown most of her life.
Her lifelong love of reading lead her to become a Language Arts Teacher, first in Ocean Township and later Hazlet Township. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and was happiest spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her son Cliff Dainty, Jr. and her sister Maryanne Allegro. Surviving are her husband of 47 years Cliff Dainty, Sr. of Middletown; her children and their spouses Mark Dainty and Jill of Florida and Kimberly Mackenzie and Jason of Tinton Falls; 4 grandsons: Mark Jr., Jack, Thomas, James; and her sisters Andrea Conneely and Annette Mulen; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visitation will be Friday, January 24, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home 115 Tindall Road in Middletown. A funeral Liturgy will be offered Saturday, January 25 at 9:15 am St. Mary's Chapel 26 Leonardville Road in Middletown. Interment will follow at Fair View Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either of New Jersey 1034 Salem Road Union, NJ 07083 or The Emmanuel Cancer Foundation 1833 Front Street Scotch Plains, NJ 07076. For more information, to send condolences, or for directions please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020