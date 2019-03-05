|
Elizabeth A. Davidson
Kearny - Elizabeth A. Davidson passed away on March 2, 2019. She was 72. Born in Jersey City, she moved to Kearny 44 years ago. Visiting will be at the Armitage Wiggins Funeral Home 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny on Thursday from 3 until 8 p.m. Mass Friday 11:00 a.m. in St. Stephens Church and burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Elizabeth was a School Psychologist for The Kearny Board of Education. She was an active volunteer at St. Johns Church Soup Kitchen, Newark and a member of The Social Concerns Committee at St. Stephens Church, Kearny.
Wife of Jim Davidson, she was the mother of Madonna Davidson, Michael Davidson (Amanda), Diana Colton (Andrew) and Daniel Davidson (Meghan). Sister of Joseph Mailly, Madonna Coyle, John Mailly and the late James Mailly, she is also survived by her grandchildren; Cecelia, Tessa, Chase, Reed, Annabelle, Gregory, Will, and Teddy.
In lieu of flowers kindly consider a donation to St. Johns Soup Kitchen or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 5, 2019