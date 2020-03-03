|
Elizabeth A. DeTuro
Elizabeth A. DeTuro, formerly of Shady Oaks, Red Bank, New Jersey, died at The Gardens, Seabrook Village on February 11, 2020. She was born in New Brunswick, New Jersey on September 12, 1927, the youngest of six children.
After graduation, Betty worked as librarian for Exxon in Linden, New Jersey, until her retirement at 25 years. She moved to Shady Oaks and became an active volunteer for Phoenix Productions at the County Basie Theater in Red Bank, finding and designing production props for 15 years.
Betty was predeceased by her parents, Caroline and Nicholas DeTuro, and her sisters, Marie Perry, Rose Allocca, Loretta Zanders, and Lana Kwik. She is survived by her sister, Carolyn McKinley and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 10:00 to 11:00 am followed by a prayer service at 11:00 AM at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Ave. Red Bank, N.J.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020