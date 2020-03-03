Services
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth DeTuro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth A. DeTuro


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth A. DeTuro Obituary
Elizabeth A. DeTuro

Elizabeth A. DeTuro, formerly of Shady Oaks, Red Bank, New Jersey, died at The Gardens, Seabrook Village on February 11, 2020. She was born in New Brunswick, New Jersey on September 12, 1927, the youngest of six children.

After graduation, Betty worked as librarian for Exxon in Linden, New Jersey, until her retirement at 25 years. She moved to Shady Oaks and became an active volunteer for Phoenix Productions at the County Basie Theater in Red Bank, finding and designing production props for 15 years.

Betty was predeceased by her parents, Caroline and Nicholas DeTuro, and her sisters, Marie Perry, Rose Allocca, Loretta Zanders, and Lana Kwik. She is survived by her sister, Carolyn McKinley and several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 10:00 to 11:00 am followed by a prayer service at 11:00 AM at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Ave. Red Bank, N.J.

Please visit Elizabeth's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -