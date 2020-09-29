1/1
Elizabeth A. Fischer
1941 - 2020
Elizabeth A. Fischer

Toms River - Elizabeth A. Fischer, 78, of Toms River, NJ passed away on September 19th 2020. Betty was born in Sewickley, PA on November 10, 1941 and she was the daughter of Anthony and Rose Fittante.

Betty married Harry L. Fischer on February 8th, 1969. They moved to Toms River in 1976. Betty had a passion for her family, neighbors, close friends, antiques and bread.

Betty and Harry were married for 48 years, and they were incredible loving parents and even more amazing grandparents to their three grandchildren. Betty always said she married the one love of her life, and quickly followed up with a quick comment that the only reason she married Harry was because he drove a 1957 Ford Thunderbird.

Betty loved her home and wonderful neighbors in Toms River. She operated her antiques business for over 40 years at Antique Associates on Main Street in Toms River as well as at the Point Pleasant Antique Emporium.

Betty is survived by her two sons Harry R. Fischer and Gregory L. Fischer, her sister Marlene Cuccuini, and her three grandchildren; Erica, Kenneth and Gregory.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 8:15 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main St., Toms River, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. the Risen Christ Chapel at St. Joseph Cemetery, 62 Cedar Grove Rd., Toms River, NJ 08753. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
08:15 - 09:00 AM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
OCT
3
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
Risen Christ Chapel at St. Joseph Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
7323495700
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home

