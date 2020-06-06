Elizabeth A. "Betty" Heilos
Sea Girt - Elizabeth A. "Betty" Heilos RN, 92 of Sea Girt passed away peacefully on June 6, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick Hospital.
Born in South Belmar, raised in Spring Lake Heights, she has lived in Sea Girt since 1963. She was a graduate of St. Rose High School in Belmar and attended Misericordia Hospital for Nurse Training and graduated from the Ann May School of Nursing in Neptune. She was employed as a Registered Nurse at the former Fitkin Hospital (Jersey Shore Medical Center) and Point Pleasant Hospital.
As a resident of Sea Girt, she was very involved in her parish of St. Mark's with the Music Folk Group and a member of the Alter Rosary Society. She was very involved in her community and had received a Humanitarian Award from the Sea Girt Women's Club for her years of volunteering at the Geraldine Thompson Nursing Home in Wall. Her most proud and honored moment was being the recipient of the New Jersey Family of the Year for the Third Congressional District that she shared with her husband and three children.
Elizabeth was predeceased by her parents Michael and Bridget (nee Darcy) Pazienza, her son Norman R. Heilos Jr., and her daughter Ann (Heilos) Petro and her 3 sisters Monica Sullivan, Rosemary Pazienza and Patricia Lehner.
Surviving is her beloved husband of 66 years Norman R. Heilos Sr., and her children, Keith and Karen Heilos of Spring Lake Heights, son in law George Petro and wife Laura of Virginia Beach, Virginia and her daughter in law Dr. Kathleen Strauss of Long Branch, her brother Michael Pazienza and sister Suzanne Pazienza of Spring Lake Heights, many nieces and nephews and 7 grandchildren Brianna, Nicole, Daniel, Scott, Christopher, Skylar and Jake as well as her two family heathcare Angels over the years, Andrea and Celestine.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to any of the following groups: Spring Lake First Aid Squad, Sea Girt Fire Company, Manasquan First Aid Squad and Saint Mark's Church in Sea Girt. In keeping with COVID regulations, a service will be held privately with burial at St. Catharine's Cemetery, Sea Girt. O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall Twp. is in charge of funeral arrangements. To offer condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.