Elizabeth A (Betty Ann) Quish (nee Fallon)
Avon-by-the-Sea - Elizabeth A. (Betty Ann) Quish, (nee Fallon), 84, of Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ and Largo, FL died peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Betty Ann was born in Jersey City, lived there most of her life, Avon-by-the-Sea for many years and wintered in Largo, FL. She was a music teacher, served on the Parish Council and a Eucharistic Minister at St. Paul of the Cross in Jersey City for many years. Betty Ann was a member and officer of the Catholic Daughters of America in Jersey City for 66 years. She was Secretary of the Bay Ranch Shuffle Board Club, lead the Bay Ranch Choir for memorial and holiday celebrations and was a member of the choir at St. Catherine of Sienna in Largo, FL. She was predeceased by her parents Lawrence G. Fallon and Rose M (nee Houghton), her brother, Lawrence G. Jr., and her sister, Sr. Mary Rose Fallon O.P. Surviving is her husband, Robert (retired JCFD); her 3 children, Robert (Sgt. JCPD), Lawrence (Lt. JCPD) and his wife, Lisa, Dennis and his wife, Karen; 3 brothers, William J. Fallon, Joseph Fallon and Thomas Fallon; 3 grandchildren, Ryan, Matthew and Francesca. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.
Services were private. A Memorial Service will be conducted at a later date. Interment Brigadier General Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ. Fallon Funeral Home, 157 Bowers St., JCNJ (www.FallonFuneralHome.com) was entrusted with the Arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 10 to May 11, 2020.