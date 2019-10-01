|
|
Elizabeth A. Saklas
Spring Lake - Betty never met a stranger…they were only friends that she had to yet to spend some time with.
On September 27th, 2019, Elizabeth Ann Saklas (Mechler) passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Gail. She leaves behind her loving husband Peter, her two dear children Patricia and Andrew, her brother Alan.
Betty lived life with the grace of a monarch, the charm of an Irish storyteller, the patience of the Dalai Lama, and the warmth of a lovely summer morning. Betty made friends with everyone and never let stretching the truth get in the way of a good story.
One May 1, 1945 the world received an angel. Betty was born in Pittsburgh PA to Willard and Ann Mechler. Her parents were hardworking and humble folk who would pass on their sense of logic and kindness to Betty
In 1967, Betty graduated from Edinboro St College near Erie, PA. A few years earlier, Pete Saklas was graced by her presence and they soon became a couple. They married in 1967. In the 52 years they were married, they never argued once…Seriously! And this despite Pete moving her hither and yon to live in…Niagara Falls, NY, Montgomery AL, Fairfax VA Houston TX, Parma OH, and University Heights, OH. He atoned for these geographic transgressions by moving the family eastward to lovely Lawrenceville, NJ and then finally to Spring Lake NJ, the charming hamlet on the sea.
Before her excellence raising rosebushes and peonies, she had several careers along the way. She was a speech pathologist, a teacher at an alternative high school helping troubled teens be less troubled. She flipped burgers for a few months whilst between careers until she settled in as the "Warren Buffet" of the Trenton State College bookstore. She served as the bookkeeper, thriving at the job, but also was troubled because of the high cost of textbooks hurt her soul. She eventually quit and, as the family moved east, Betty's love of gardening flourished and would soon become the East Coasts leading authority on Hydrangeas and Peonies, at least to her family and friends!
Her final career move would be to work the garden department at A-s Home Center in Manasquan. She was loved at A's and many customers would spend way too long chatting with her.
Betty rode motorcycles for most of her life. She was a rebel who started with a scooter in the 70s, then soon moved up to her legendary BMW R75. In the mid 80's she joined the Princeton Motorcycle Club, which was like the Hell's Angles, only without the "Hell". Betty would continue to ride well into her 6th decade.
Betty loved, craft fairs, sidewalk sales, and Costco free samples. She loved flowers; however this did not extend to mums. She felt they were the harbinger of the end of the growing season. She was fond of Pink Mints, Junior Mints and Brachs Conversation Hearts. She loved her grand cats, Loki, Freya and Jack and beloved four legged grand dog, Pooka. She greeted everyone with a smile and lived life by the simple saying, "never sweat the small stuff". As for the big stuff, that could always be handled by a good porch sit and some logical conversation.
Please join us in celebrating Betty's amazing life on Thursday October 3rd from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall, www.obrienfuneralhome.com. Please wear bright colors, Betty disliked black almost as much as mums. The family extends an invitation to continue celebrating Betty's life immediately following at the Spring Lake Manor, 415 NJ-71, Spring Lake, NJ 07762.
In lieu of flowers you can make a donation to this scholarship fund for nurses in her honor: JSUMC Foundation (in a note add "Ann May Scholarship Fund, IMO Elizabeth) 1340 Campus Parkway, Neptune, NJ, 07753. The Ann May Scholarship provides financial support to talented nurses pursuing continuing education.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 1, 2019