Elizabeth A. (Betty) Vibbard
Brick - Elizabeth A. ( Betty) Vibbard , 79, of Brick, daughter of William and Bridget Nolan of County Wexford Ireland, passed away Sunday July 28, 2019 at Morristown Medical Center, Morristown. She was born in Jersey City and lived there before moving to the Greenbriar section of Brick 22 years ago.
She was predeceased by her husband Oran Vibbard in 2009 and her sister Teresa Boyer.
Surviving is her son Robert Vibbard; two daughters Betty Ann VanVeen and Judy and her husband Wally Dwyer; three brothers Martin, John and Jimmy Nolan; two sisters Anna May Edmundson and Sr. Marcella Nolan and a granddaughter Madeline.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 31st from 4:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy. 88, Brick. A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, August 1st at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic's RC Church, Brick. Burial will follow at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery, Lakewood. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Sisters of Charity, St. Elizabeth's Retirement Fund , P.O. Box 476, Convent Station, NJ 07961 would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.colonialfuneralgroup.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 30, 2019