Services
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
732-657-7868
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Alexander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Alexander

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth Alexander Obituary
Elizabeth Alexander

Berkeley Twp. - Elizabeth Alexander, 84, of Berkeley Twp. passed away May 22, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Elizabeth worked at Crystal Lake Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Bayville for many years. Born and raised in Point Pleasant, she resided in Brick before moving to Berkeley Twp. 5 years ago. Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband Leon A. Alexander in 1987 and her son Michael Zennario in 2007. Elizabeth is survived by her sons David Zennario of Toms River, Richard Zennario of Whiting, 8 grandchildren, her great-grandson Cameron and her gentleman friend Stewart Massaro of Berkeley Twp. Visitation 2-4 & 7-9pm Tuesday, May 28th and 9-10am Wednesday, May 29th at DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, 119 Union Ave., Lakehurst. Burial to follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now