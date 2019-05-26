|
Elizabeth Alexander
Berkeley Twp. - Elizabeth Alexander, 84, of Berkeley Twp. passed away May 22, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Elizabeth worked at Crystal Lake Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Bayville for many years. Born and raised in Point Pleasant, she resided in Brick before moving to Berkeley Twp. 5 years ago. Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband Leon A. Alexander in 1987 and her son Michael Zennario in 2007. Elizabeth is survived by her sons David Zennario of Toms River, Richard Zennario of Whiting, 8 grandchildren, her great-grandson Cameron and her gentleman friend Stewart Massaro of Berkeley Twp. Visitation 2-4 & 7-9pm Tuesday, May 28th and 9-10am Wednesday, May 29th at DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, 119 Union Ave., Lakehurst. Burial to follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 26, 2019