Elizabeth Anderson Hoban
Lakewood - Elizabeth Anderson Hoban entered heaven on Jan. 26, 2020.
Betsy was born on Feb 3, 1934 in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn - the youngest of six siblings. Her gentle nature and loving heart endeared her to all who knew her.
Betsy was a Sister of Mercy for a number of years. She taught for many years in Harlem and was the Principal of Commander Shea school in East Harlem. She loved her time in the convent and always spoke of her love for teaching.
She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Michael, as well as by her devoted daughters and their spouses, Cathy and Sam Bayoumy and Karen Hoban and Eric Leifer, and her grandchildren: Kaleigh, Jake, Riley and Sasha - as well as by her many nieces and nephews.
Betsy was predeceased by all of her loving siblings: John, Michael, Marie, Ann and James. She has now gone to join them and her loving parents, Bernard and Elizabeth, in heaven.
A celebration of her wonderful life will be held for family members only. We ask that you remember Betsy and her loving family in your prayers.
"May the road rise to meet you
May the wind be always at your back …
And until we meet again
May God hold you in the hollow of His hand."
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020