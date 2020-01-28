Services
D'Elia Funeral Home
Route 70 & Vermont Avenue
Lakewood, NJ 08701
(732) 363-1987
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Hoban
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Anderson Hoban


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Anderson Hoban Obituary
Elizabeth Anderson Hoban

Lakewood - Elizabeth Anderson Hoban entered heaven on Jan. 26, 2020.

Betsy was born on Feb 3, 1934 in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn - the youngest of six siblings. Her gentle nature and loving heart endeared her to all who knew her.

Betsy was a Sister of Mercy for a number of years. She taught for many years in Harlem and was the Principal of Commander Shea school in East Harlem. She loved her time in the convent and always spoke of her love for teaching.

She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Michael, as well as by her devoted daughters and their spouses, Cathy and Sam Bayoumy and Karen Hoban and Eric Leifer, and her grandchildren: Kaleigh, Jake, Riley and Sasha - as well as by her many nieces and nephews.

Betsy was predeceased by all of her loving siblings: John, Michael, Marie, Ann and James. She has now gone to join them and her loving parents, Bernard and Elizabeth, in heaven.

A celebration of her wonderful life will be held for family members only. We ask that you remember Betsy and her loving family in your prayers.

"May the road rise to meet you

May the wind be always at your back …

And until we meet again

May God hold you in the hollow of His hand."
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -