Elizabeth Ann Behan
Freehold - Elizabeth "Betty" Behan, nee McLaughlin 90, originally of Union Beach passed away peacefully on November 7th, surrounded by her family. Born in Wilkes Barre, PA., she moved to N.J. with her husband Thomas "Tucker" in 1955, to raise her family. They settled in Union Beach, where she remained for 42 years. She was a Communicant and a historically active member of the Holy Family Church Altar Society and Rosary Society.
Betty was a devoted wife, dedicated and loving mother, and was passionate about her faith and her family. Betty had many wonderful attributes, and one of the most enviable was her kind heart. She always had a kind word for everyone, and, moreover, never a harsh one. You could always count on Betty in your time of need, from helping with her grandchildren, providing assistance to a friend with an errand, to offering support during life's hardest moments.
The mosaic of Betty's life was rich and vibrant in experience and memories. Tastykakes (more specifically, Kandy Kakes), chocolate, Pinochole, attending her grandchildren's activities, or enjoying manicures, crossword puzzles, exercise class, post-mass brunches with friends and afternoon walks in LBI were just a few of her many pleasures in life. She savored her afternoon nap, and a Lifetime or Hallmark movie (Guiding Light, in earlier years), and her favorite meal was pork-chops - but never without the applesauce. She was a woman of strong faith but never judged those whose beliefs deviated from hers.
Through her life Betty remained a gracious, classy, neighborly, loving and strong woman. We will miss her deeply, we cherish the time that we had with her, and we rejoice that she is at peace and reunited with loved ones.
Betty was predeceased by her loving husband Tucker in 1991, grandson Eddie Walsh in 2017, and by her beloved sister and only sibling Jeanne Hayes just 48 days ago.
She is survived by her children, a daughter Patricia Walsh and her husband Edward of Naples, FL., her son Christopher and his wife Kim of Denver, CO., daughter Maureen McGuire and her husband Kevin of Downingtown, PA., son Kevin and his wife Susan of East Freehold, NJ, daughter Kathleen Glaydura and her husband Darren of Tampa, FL., her grandchildren; Tricia, Patrick, Ryan, Paul, John, Megan, Lauren, Michael, Tim, and Hannah, her great grandchildren Allison, Caroline, and Logan, and by her two nieces, her nephew and many friends and family.
Visitation will be on Friday, November 13th from 2 to 4 and from 6 to 9 PM at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. A Mass will be offered on Saturday November 14th at 10:00 AM at Holy Family Church, 727 Highway 36, Union Beach, NJ.
Burial of Cremains will then follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Keyport, N.J.
In honor of Betty and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
to support Parkinson's research or The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation.
To post a condolence for the family, or to share a memory of Elizabeth, please visit her page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com
.