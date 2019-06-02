|
Elizabeth "Betty" Ann Case
- - Elizabeth "Betty" Ann Case nee Moody, 84, passed away, after a short illness, on May 22, 2019 at Community Medical Center. Betty was predeceased by her father Randall C. Moody. She is survived by her mother Pearl E. Moody of Howell NJ, her sister Margaret Semedei of Lincroft NJ, her brothers James and his wife Jaqueline Moody of Tuscon, Arizona, Richard and his wife Janice Moody of Howell NJ, and her daughter Sherry L. Case of Barnegat NJ as well as many nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews. She is also survived by three people who were very special to her Tracy Connelly, Andrea Acerra, and James Acerra.
Betty retired from the telephone company, after 43 years of service, as an operator. She loved to read, enjoyed weather phenomena, and feeding the local wildlife from her deck. She also enjoyed playing the lottery and slot machines in Atlantic City, NJ.
She will be laid to rest in a niche at the Ocean County Memorial Park in Toms River, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 2, 2019