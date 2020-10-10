Elizabeth Ann Gavan



Elizabeth Ann Gavan died peacefully in her home, surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Elizabeth was born July 5, 1947, to Patrick and Julia Gavan in Lakewood, NJ. She graduated from Lakewood High School and Georgian Court College. She taught art at Cedar Grove Elementary School in Toms River, where she was recognized as the NJ Governor's Teacher of the Year in 1989 and 1997.



Whether you called her Mommy or Betty Ann or Liz or Doo Doo or Nanny or Mrs. Trachtenberg, you would know that this woman was filled with strength most of us can only imagine. She fought long and hard with grace and grit and humor. She'll be with all of us when we look back at a beautiful card she made, slather on extra butter, show kindness to a perfect stranger, fight harder than we thought we could, or sprinkle glitter on just about anything.



Elizabeth is survived by her three daughters and sons-in-law, Elizabeth and Neil, Dominique and Jason, and Kathleen and Michael; five grandchildren, Annie, Mickey, Ellie, Bridget, and Gavin; three sisters, Joyce, Pat, and Colleen; two nieces and one nephew, Erin, Kerri, and Conor; two bonus children, Brian and Lisa, and their five children; and too many cousins and friends to count. And Maribel, our nurse and our angel, thank you for guiding us all on this journey. You are our family.



Elizabeth's family is planning a funeral mass and celebration of her life when gathering is safe again. In lieu of flowers, please leave an outrageously extravagant tip for the next person who works hard to brighten your day who others might find invisible.









