Services
D'Elia Funeral Home
Route 70 & Vermont Avenue
Lakewood, NJ 08701
(732) 363-1987
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
D'Elia Funeral Home
Route 70 & Vermont Avenue
Lakewood, NJ 08701
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 20, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mary of the Lake Church
43 Madison Avenue
Lakewood, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Healy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Ann Healy


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elizabeth Ann Healy Obituary
Elizabeth Ann Healy

Lakewood - Elizabeth Ann Healy, age 81, of the Harrogate section of Lakewood, NJ passed away on Thursday May 16, 2019 in Harrogate Healthcare Center. Elizabeth was born April 26, 1938 in Jersey City, NJ. She was a former resident of East Brunswick, Edison, and Jersey City before moving to Ocean County in 1998. Elizabeth received her B.A. from St. Joseph's College in Emmitsburg, MD in 1959. She was a devoted homemaker. Elizabeth enjoyed participating in the various activities with the Fairways women's club.

Daughter of the late William and Elizabeth Meehan; she is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, Richard Healy; 3 children, Elizabeth J. Gray and her husband James of Wall, NJ, and Kathleen Fessler and her husband Dan of Hamilton, NJ; William Healy and his wife Tracy of Bethesda, MD and 5 grandchildren, James, Megan, Patrick, Andrew and Sean.

Visitation will be on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. at the D'Elia Funeral Home, 1300 Vermont Avenue, Lakewood, NJ 08701. Her funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday at 12:00 p.m. in the St. Mary of the Lake Church, 43 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, NJ 087801. Interment will follow in the BG William C. Doyle NJ Veterans Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Road, Wrightstown, NJ 08562.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.DEliaFuneralHome.com for the Healy family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the by visiting or the St. Mary of the Lake Church St. Vincent de Paul Society, 43 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, NJ 08701.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now