|
|
Elizabeth Ann Healy
Lakewood - Elizabeth Ann Healy, age 81, of the Harrogate section of Lakewood, NJ passed away on Thursday May 16, 2019 in Harrogate Healthcare Center. Elizabeth was born April 26, 1938 in Jersey City, NJ. She was a former resident of East Brunswick, Edison, and Jersey City before moving to Ocean County in 1998. Elizabeth received her B.A. from St. Joseph's College in Emmitsburg, MD in 1959. She was a devoted homemaker. Elizabeth enjoyed participating in the various activities with the Fairways women's club.
Daughter of the late William and Elizabeth Meehan; she is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, Richard Healy; 3 children, Elizabeth J. Gray and her husband James of Wall, NJ, and Kathleen Fessler and her husband Dan of Hamilton, NJ; William Healy and his wife Tracy of Bethesda, MD and 5 grandchildren, James, Megan, Patrick, Andrew and Sean.
Visitation will be on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. at the D'Elia Funeral Home, 1300 Vermont Avenue, Lakewood, NJ 08701. Her funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday at 12:00 p.m. in the St. Mary of the Lake Church, 43 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, NJ 087801. Interment will follow in the BG William C. Doyle NJ Veterans Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Road, Wrightstown, NJ 08562.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.DEliaFuneralHome.com for the Healy family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the by visiting or the St. Mary of the Lake Church St. Vincent de Paul Society, 43 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, NJ 08701.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 18, 2019