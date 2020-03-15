|
|
Elizabeth Ann "Bette Ann" Kolodziej
Elizabeth Ann "Bette Ann" Kolodziej (nee Folscher), 79, formerly of Panther Valley (Allamuchy), NJ passed away peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020 at The Chelsea at Brookfield Assisted Living in Belvidere, NJ.
Bette Ann was born on January 3, 1941 in Long Branch, NJ. She was raised in Keyport and graduated from Keyport High School and the Berkeley Business School. After marrying her beloved husband, Paul, in 1962 she lived and raised her family in Holmdel, NJ for 33 years, moving to Hope, NJ upon her retirement, and later to Panther Valley, NJ. Bette Ann retired from Brookdale Community College as a secretary, previously holding similar roles at the Hazlet Board of Education and Fort Monmouth.
Bette Ann was a longtime parishioner at both the Community of St. Benedict in Holmdel and St. Jude Church in Blairstown, NJ, where she was a member of the Ladies Guild. She and Paul recently joined Our Lady of the Mountain in Long Valley, where she was a member of the Rosary Altar Society.
Bette Ann is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Paul Kolodziej, her children, Karen Creamer and husband John, and Robert Kolodziej and wife Regina, grandchildren, Ryan, Jack, and Daniel, and her siblings, Frank, Bill (wife, Diane) and Mary Lou (husband, Charlie), sister-in-laws Carol and Betsy, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Frederick and Kathleen, and her siblings, Catherine, Fred, Raymond, and Wally, and her treasured aunt, Ella Wallace.
Out of love and concern for the health of friends, family, and the community, the family has chosen to hold a private visitation and burial. Those wishing to pay their respects will have the opportunity to do so at a Celebration of Bette Ann's Life, which will be conducted in the near future by the William J. Leber Funeral Home, Chester, NJ (908) 879-3090.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's New Jersey https://www.alznj.org/get-involved/donate/.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020